‘Describe Justin Trudeau in one word’: Torontonians share their thoughts on the increasingly unpopular PM

Justin Trudeau recently said that his job is “not to be popular” and he’s lucky that’s so. The prime minister’s approval ratings reached an all-time low this April with only 28% approval according to the Angus Reid Institute’s “Trudeau Tracker”. Although he originally campaigned by pandering to college students by promising to legalize marijuana, now, Trudeau is lowest in popularity among 18-34-year-olds at 25%.

A CBC article titled “Are Canadians willing to give Trudeau a second look?” practically begged Canadians to give Justin Trudeau a second chance in the next election. The article implies that Canadians don’t like Trudeau because of “attacks from conservatives” and they just “don’t like his hair anymore”. However, it seems unlikely that Canadians’ distaste for Trudeau is for trivial reasons. Liberal policies have affected every area of Canadians' lives, from their freedoms to their finances, and they’ve just about had enough.

Trudeau won the previous two federal elections because he was able to garner the Toronto vote, which is Canada's biggest city population-wise. However, his level of unpopularity could mean that even Toronto residents are ready for a change in leadership.

Rebel News took to Woodbine Beach in Toronto, a primarily Liberal neighbourhood, to hear locals' thoughts and feelings regarding the part-time drama teacher turned prime minister.