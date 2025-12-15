"Devastating": Toronto menorah lit amid pro-Hamas protesters after deadly Australia attack

On Sunday afternoon Dec 14, members of Toronto’s Jewish community gathered at the corner of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue for a menorah lighting ceremony marking the beginning of Hanukkah, an eight-day Jewish holiday. Earlier that same day, a terrorist attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Bondi Beach, Australia, claimed the lives of 16 people.

Despite the attack, the Toronto ceremony continued under heightened security and a significant police presence. Also continuing that afternoon was the weekly anti-Israel protest that has taken place in the Jewish neighbourhood since October 2024.

These demonstrations began in opposition to pro-Israel rallies held at the same intersection for two years following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel. The pro-Israel rallies concluded earlier this fall, with the final gathering held in October of 2025.

"It can happen right now for all we know...This is not just about the Jews": @ScarlettGrace92 speaks with a Canadian Aussie about the significant parallels between Canada and Australia following a horrific terrorist attack in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/MskzYkrT9n — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 14, 2025

However, pro-Palestine protesters have continued to return to Toronto’s largest Jewish neighbourhood even after the rallies concluded. With no longer a designated opposing crowd, protesters have begun marching through residential streets, shouting slogans and confronting residents outside their homes. Because of the planned menorah lighting ceremony, protesters at least stuck to the main intersection this week, rather than residential areas.

Throughout the ceremony, protesters used megaphones to shout things such as “baby killers” and “all Zionists are terrorists,” while members of the Jewish community prayed, listened to speeches, and lit the menorah.

I spoke with people on both sides of the street. Members of the Jewish community expressed fear, but also resilience, in light of yet another targeted attack against Jewish people. Several emphasized the importance of continuing to attend public events despite safety concerns. Others voiced frustration at a lack of action from city officials in response to rising antisemitism in Toronto.

Just one week earlier, mezuzahs, small sacred scrolls inscribed with Hebrew verses, were ripped from doorways and stolen at a seniors’ apartment building in the same neighbourhood.

Toward the end of the ceremony, I crossed the street to attempt to speak with the pro-Palestine protesters. I was hoping to get an explanation as to why they believed it was appropriate to protest in a Jewish neighbourhood, on Hanukkah, and mere hours after a terrorist attack at a similar event in Australia. No civil dialogue followed. Instead, several protesters shouted personal insults and attempted to drown out any conversation.

TORONTO: The anti-Israel mob protesting the Jewish community's Menorah lighting faces off with Rebel's No Hate billboard truck message.



They scream towards the joyous crowd while police watch.



Sign the petiton if you agree: https://t.co/4to5lAFVch pic.twitter.com/qVMWNU8Ojm — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) December 14, 2025

As antisemitism escalates across the West and violent attacks against Jewish communities continue to increase, it is not surprising that Toronto’s Jewish residents are living with fear and frustration, with some questioning how many more attacks on Jews for simply being Jewish will occur before meaningful action is taken to protect the community.