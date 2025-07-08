'Disgusting’: Community speaks out against alleged foreigners staring at female swimmers at local pool

At Jarry Park’s public pool in Montreal, a family-friendly oasis has become a flashpoint for disturbing incidents. Reports of women and children being stared at, followed, and even lured have sparked outrage, with photos of alleged perpetrators—often tied to immigrant backgrounds—circulating online. Community members recently gathered to patrol the park, raise awareness, and demand action as complaints surge.

“It’s just not right,” said one woman who confronted a group of men at the pool. “We saw three men… staring at kids at the diving board. My friend and I told them, ‘You need to leave. This is disgusting.’ They only left when we mentioned the police.” She added, “It’s intimidating as women to have to do this ourselves.”

The issue isn’t new but appears to be worsening with Canada's open immigration policies, which have impacted Montreal. One citizen noted, “Since 2017, Montreal’s been a city that welcomes everyone, no screening, no filtering. It leaves room for this kind of behaviour.” Another, a former immigrant employer, stressed, “The problem isn’t the quantity of immigrants; it’s the quality. If we ensure people share our values, there’s no issue.”

Some link the behaviour to cultural differences. “In some cultures, it’s normal to act this way. They arrive here thinking it’s fine, but we need to say no,” one man said. A woman added, “Culturally, they might not know it’s okay for women to wear swimsuits here. We need open discussion about the rules.”

While the police presence has increased, locals demand lasting solutions. “I’m free to go to the park and feel safe. I realize now that’s a privilege women don’t share. That’s unfair,” one man declared. “These creeps? It’s over.”