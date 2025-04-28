🔴 ELECTION NIGHT LIVE: Watch Rebel News' coverage with Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid & Special Guests

Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for this special edition of Rebel News' election coverage.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Tonight, it's the moment we've all been waiting for. Canadians are casting their ballots in what could be one of the most consequential elections in generations.

After hard-fought campaigns, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal Leader Mark Carney appear to be neck-and-neck in the polls as the race to the finish line closes in.

Rebel News has journalists across the country covering the election results live as they happen. Alexa Lavoie and Tamara Ugolini are on the ground reporting from the Conservative Party's headquarters in Ottawa.

Rebel News journalist David Menzies and videographer Lincoln Jay are in London, Ont. at Conservative candidate Andrew Lawton's watch party.

Out in Western Canada, Drea Humphrey will be reporting from independent candidate Mike De Jong's watch party while Kat Kanada will be reporting from Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn's watch party.

Joining Ezra and Sheila will be other special guests including Sam Cooper of The Bureau, independent journalist Harrison Faulkner, and Rick Igercich of the National Firearms Association.

Be sure to follow along with all the Rebels in what is sure to be an eventful evening!

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Ezra and Sheila will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!