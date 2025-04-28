🔴 ELECTION NIGHT LIVE: Watch Rebel News' coverage with Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid & Special Guests
Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid react as Canadians head to the polls to select their next prime minister.
Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for this special edition of Rebel News' election coverage.
Show Notes
Tonight, it's the moment we've all been waiting for. Canadians are casting their ballots in what could be one of the most consequential elections in generations.
After hard-fought campaigns, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal Leader Mark Carney appear to be neck-and-neck in the polls as the race to the finish line closes in.
Rebel News has journalists across the country covering the election results live as they happen. Alexa Lavoie and Tamara Ugolini are on the ground reporting from the Conservative Party's headquarters in Ottawa.
Rebel News journalist David Menzies and videographer Lincoln Jay are in London, Ont. at Conservative candidate Andrew Lawton's watch party.
Out in Western Canada, Drea Humphrey will be reporting from independent candidate Mike De Jong's watch party while Kat Kanada will be reporting from Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn's watch party.
Joining Ezra and Sheila will be other special guests including Sam Cooper of The Bureau, independent journalist Harrison Faulkner, and Rick Igercich of the National Firearms Association.
Be sure to follow along with all the Rebels in what is sure to be an eventful evening!
COMMENTS
-
John O'Flynn commented 2025-04-28 21:06:34 -0400 Flag🎶 In Carleton’s race, the ballot’s packed,
Ninety-one (91) names, the list is stacked!
Take your time, each choice is key,
Mark it right for democracy.
Counting may take longer, true,
But every vote counts, thanks to you!
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-04-28 19:43:13 -0400 FlagThe last consequential election is nowhere as consequential as this consequential election. I hope Pierre wins a majority tonight.
-
Céline King commented 2025-04-28 19:18:12 -0400It was all rigged by the liberals for Trudeau to leave and for Carney to take over!! All this to unbalance Canadians with their votes.
-
Stephanie McEvoy commented 2025-04-28 18:49:58 -0400 FlagI just voted. In the Carleton federal riding.
FYI:
I find it very disgusting that 80 + names are on voting ballot for Carleton. Ballot is 3 feet long!
At voting station I was informed:
1) This is very hard for seniors, the blind and the people requiring large print! Extra resources needed are paid by us, the tax payer.
2) 1 Thousand pencils disappeared/were stolen from Carleton riding voting supplies.
Please share and complain to Elections Canada on any social media platform. Part of their mandate is to track and address complaints. I know someone personally who works on that project. It really is looked at!