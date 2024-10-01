'Everything turns on it': Ezra Levant tells Alex Jones why the world hinges on Trump's re-election

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant joined Infowars' host Alex Jones on Monday to discuss the critical significance of the upcoming U.S. presidential election and its potential impact on freedom and prosperity around the globe.

Levant explained that due to increasing censorship and authoritarianism at home and abroad, the re-election of Donald Trump is a necessity for the West to re-instill free speech.

"In America you've got Kamala Harris or Joe Biden or a politburo that we don't know running things. They're for censorship, they're for lawfare," he said.

"In the U.K. they just elected Keir Starmer, a Labour extremist who wants to go even further. In Canada you've got Trudeau. In Ireland and Scotland, you're bringing in censorship laws," added the Rebel News CEO.

Head Of Rebel News: Trump Is Only Threat To The Deep State, Which Is Why His Win Is Essential To Save The World pic.twitter.com/EJR0lVoe9k — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 30, 2024

Levant went on to say, "All around the world...it's like the super villains league. And that's why the election on November 5th is such a watershed. Everything turns on it, not just in America, but in Canada, the knock-on effect, in the U.K."

"I know America is for Americans, but I also know as a Canadian that we look up to America to be the great champion of freedom, the exemplar," he said.

"And what do we do, how do we fight back if you guys succumb? Don't do it for us, do it for yourself."