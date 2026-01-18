'Everything was in her favour': Lawyer breaks down Calgary woman not charged in self-defence killing

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey were joined by lawyer and firearms expert Ian Runkle to discuss a Calgary woman who was not charged by police after using a weapon in self-defence.

The woman and her father were lured to a ruse property showing in the community of Edgewood, during which they were separated, and the woman was attacked, reports the CBC. In the course of the altercation, the attacker sustained injuries and died.

Ian pointed out that this is a unique set of circumstances that does not apply to most self-defence cases.

“Essentially everything that you could possibly have here was in her favour,” he said. “This was a person who was ‘known to the police,’ which is… code for, ‘We know this guy is a bit of a troublemaker…’ And there’s this clear… ambush situation, where she’s lured under a false pretense… The fact that she didn’t bring a weapon, but one was brought by the attacker, is also something.”

He expanded on this point: “It might have been a different situation if, for instance, she had brought a weapon along… What if she instead brings a little pocket knife? Would they have charged her with possession of a weapon for purposes dangerous to the public peace, for self-defence?”

“A lot of people watching this were like, ‘Oh, great, I can carry a knife!’ That is not what this case says… Most people are not going to have as many factors in their favour as she did.”