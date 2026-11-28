The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld Quebec’s Bill 21, ruling Friday that the province’s ban on religious symbols for some public employees stands and that its advance use of the notwithstanding clause is valid, striking down only a rule on legislators’ face coverings.

Seven justices handed down the decision in English Montreal School Board v. Quebec. Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote that Bill 21 “is rooted in Quebec’s legitimate and historical commitment to ensuring the laicity of the state.” The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims, two of the challengers, said they were disappointed.

On Friday’s Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the ruling, in which the justices upheld the symbols ban and the face-uncovered rule for public services, and six of seven agreed the advance use of the notwithstanding clause was valid.

“Legitimate, historical, from no one less than the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada," said Ezra. "Not from a Quebec nationalist. From the Supreme Court in Ottawa.”

Ezra said the media expected a loss for Quebec and treated it as a question of how much, and he enjoyed seeing “Supreme Court supremacists” disappointed. He played a clip of former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair calling the law “generalized discrimination." Stephen Brown, CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), urged Ottawa to bring provinces to the table to limit the clause.

“Okay, good luck with that," said Ezra in response. "I mean, six provinces intervened on Quebec’s side.”

He said Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government intervened against Quebec, and that Carney, who depends on Quebec for many of his MPs, is not going to fight the ruling out loud.

Ezra argued Quebec deserves the respect other peoples get for protecting their identity, noting that the House of Commons voted in 2006 to recognize the Quebecois as a nation within a united Canada.

“Why is it noble when any other people on the earth protect their identity? And you’re not even allowed to copy it. They call that appropriation, right?" Ezra pointed out. "Bill 21 is actually the old-fashioned approach to multiculturalism… The state is neutral. The cop who pulls you over, the judge who sentences you, the teacher who has your six-year-old for seven hours a day, they represent everyone, not a religion.”

On the face-covering rule, Ezra said Tunisia, Chad, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have all restricted the niqab in some form.

“If those places can do it, Quebec can do it," he said. "Nobody at the CBC calls Tunisia Islamophobic.”

Ezra said Quebec drew its line democratically, in two elections, and that the rest of Canada should learn from its courage. He hoped that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe were watching.

“Quebec decided what kind of society it wanted to be. It wrote it into law. It used the tool the Constitution gave it," said Ezra. "And to the people who want seven judges... to overrule eight million Quebecers tonight, you did not lose a court case. You lost an argument, the one about who gets to decide what Canada looks like. Turns out it’s still the voters.”