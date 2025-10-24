'F**k you white people': Palestinian refugee melts down over Halloween decorations in Montreal

A woman who reportedly was able to bring her entire family to Canada from Gaza recently is facing backlash after a racist rant about Halloween decorations surfaced online.

  |   October 24, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to footage purportedly showing a Palestinian refugee in Montreal launching into an expletive-filled tirade over Halloween decorations outside of a home.

A video posted on X by the account 'Leviathan' reportedly shows Palestinian refugee Samar Alkhdour discussing her anger towards Halloween decorations, white people, and westerners.

"Is this f**king OK? Like, what's the fun about it? ... What is civilized about it? What is holiday about it? F**k y'all, F**k you white people, F**k you westerners," says the woman in the video.

Sheila condemned the woman's comments, noting Canada is a free country with a strong history of freedom of expression.

"OK, you don't have to go home but you can't stay here then. Out ya go. This is what we do around here. That spooky plastic stuff, the kids love it," Sheila said.

"It is your right to put it up or not put it up, you get to celebrate it or not because this is a free country. But if somebody wants to celebrate Halloween and you don't like it, if it's too offensive to you ... shut your mouth and keep your head down when you walk past this like a civilized person in a pluralistic society," she continued.

"This is one of our holidays. And you don't have to celebrate it, you don't even have to like it, but this is what we do around here lady," Sheila concluded.

