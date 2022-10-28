On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Joel Pollak who is the Senior Ed-at-Large at Breitbart News. Both Ezra and Joel discuss the the debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, who is a former Florida governor.

Joel Pollak said:

You have to give credit to Charlie Crist. He's not a very good member of Congress or governor, he loses a lot, but he is an expert at this kind of political rhetoric.

And even though I think on substance, Ron DeSantis won the debate, Charlie Crist outperformed expectations. He is very, very good at delivering these attack lines. And you're absolutely right, lockdowns are so unpopular that if you associate any candidate with lockdowns, it hurts them. What Charlie Crist was saying was true, which is that Ron DeSantis did lock down the state.

I don't think it's going to be enough for Crist because Florida is full of voters now who understand that Ron DeSantis is the difference between prosperity and failure. They look at California, they look at Texas and they hear from all the people arriving from New York and Illinois, abandoning these blue states for Florida.

Florida feels like a free country when you go there, certainly during the height of the pandemic, it did feel like the only part of America that was still America. Everybody knows that. Nobody's going to forget it.