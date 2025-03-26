As Canada's federal election approaches, Ottawa residents are voicing their opinions on the upcoming election, with one key figure capturing attention: Mark Carney. A controversial figure, Carney's dream of a net-zero Canada, his ties to the World Economic Forum, and his relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell are sparking heated discussions.

Regarding Carney’s call for a snap election, opinions vary. Many agree that an election is necessary, with one resident stating, “Calling a snap election is definitely a strategic thing now, for sure.” Another added, “I think it's good that he at least acknowledges that Canadians should have a choice,” while a third noted that Canadians had been asking for an election for months.

One Ottawa resident dismissed the controversial image displayed on the billboard truck showing Carney with his wife and Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, saying, “It’s all lies… I used to be a journalist, and I’m not buying it.”

This sentiment was echoed by others questioning the transparency of political candidates as the election draws near. Carney’s involvement in the global financial scene, including his work with the World Economic Forum, has drawn criticism for his ties to powerful elites. One local expressed uncertainty about Carney’s past, stating, “Well, I’m not too informed about it. So I don’t know.” Another remarked, “Not saying anything I would imagine is probably not a really smart thing to do. But, I mean, it depends if people are paying attention to it or not. I didn’t even know about it.”

The conversation also touched on Carney's push for a 'net-zero emissions' Canada, a policy that has divided opinions. One local expressed skepticism: “I don’t believe in that. I think we should be using our resources.” Others, however, feel differently, with one individual commenting, “Well, of course, but again, the execution is just as important as the plan.”

As the election nears, citizens are closely watching Carney’s moves, reflecting on what his leadership could mean for Canada’s future. With the media spotlight on him, the questions surrounding his past and his vision for the country remain central to the conversation.