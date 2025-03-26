'For Canada' campaign takes to Ottawa as residents react to Carney's hidden agenda

Ottawa residents express their opinions regarding the upcoming election, Carney's dream of a net-zero Canada, and his purported previous relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   March 26, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

As Canada's federal election approaches, Ottawa residents are voicing their opinions on the upcoming election, with one key figure capturing attention: Mark Carney. A controversial figure, Carney's dream of a net-zero Canada, his ties to the World Economic Forum, and his relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell are sparking heated discussions.

Ezra Levant has registered a third-party campaign with Elections Canada, separate from Rebel News, to run a massive campaign exposing Mark Carney’s record. You can chip in at ForCanada.ca if you want to support this initiative.

Regarding Carney’s call for a snap election, opinions vary. Many agree that an election is necessary, with one resident stating, “Calling a snap election is definitely a strategic thing now, for sure.” Another added, “I think it's good that he at least acknowledges that Canadians should have a choice,” while a third noted that Canadians had been asking for an election for months.

One Ottawa resident dismissed the controversial image displayed on the billboard truck showing Carney with his wife and Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, saying, “It’s all lies… I used to be a journalist, and I’m not buying it.”

This sentiment was echoed by others questioning the transparency of political candidates as the election draws near. Carney’s involvement in the global financial scene, including his work with the World Economic Forum, has drawn criticism for his ties to powerful elites. One local expressed uncertainty about Carney’s past, stating, “Well, I’m not too informed about it. So I don’t know.” Another remarked, “Not saying anything I would imagine is probably not a really smart thing to do. But, I mean, it depends if people are paying attention to it or not. I didn’t even know about it.”

The conversation also touched on Carney's push for a 'net-zero emissions' Canada, a policy that has divided opinions. One local expressed skepticism: “I don’t believe in that. I think we should be using our resources.” Others, however, feel differently, with one individual commenting, “Well, of course, but again, the execution is just as important as the plan.”

As the election nears, citizens are closely watching Carney’s moves, reflecting on what his leadership could mean for Canada’s future. With the media spotlight on him, the questions surrounding his past and his vision for the country remain central to the conversation.

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Rebel News is gearing up for a critical fight in the 2025 Canadian federal election, and we need your help to make it happen! As a fiercely independent voice, we’re committed to holding politicians accountable, exposing hidden agendas, and amplifying the issues that matter most to Canadians — without bowing to corporate or government pressure. But this battle takes resources: journalists on the ground, operating our digital billboard truck, legal defenses against censorship, and a platform to reach millions. We’re launching this crowdfund to ask our loyal fans — you, the rebels — to chip in and fuel our 2025 election campaign coverage. Every dollar brings us closer to cutting through the noise and defending freedom in Canada. Will you stand with us?

Amount
$
DONATE

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.