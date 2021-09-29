"For me, this is just a repetition of history": Pastor Artur Pawlowski on the state of tyranny in Canada

By Adam Soos DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 19339 Donors

We caught up with Pastor Artur Pawlowski at police headquarters, where his baggage was being held hostage after his SWAT team-style arrest at the airport. Artur shared his testimony with us, confessing his concern for the future of not only himself but the country.

We were quickly met by an officer who asked us not to film, “kindly,” in his own words. Artur rebutted with the now known fact — after many instances of secret arrests by the police — they don’t like to be filmed!

Artur got his bags safely; we did not know if he was even going to be allowed to leave, due to the possibility of an arrest.

There is a court hearing on October 13 where the world will learn Artur’s fate — will he be jailed for 21 days, or will he be set free from this draconian nightmare that is deemed non-compliance with a health order?

