‘Forgotten History: Civil Rights in Canada’: TDF releases new book by Conrad Black

The Democracy Fund

ON SALE NOW! The Democracy Fund's groundbreaking new book sheds light on a crucial aspect of Canada's history. Forgotten History: Civil Rights in Canada by Conrad Black delves into the evolution of individual rights in the country, revealing a rich tapestry of struggles, controversies, and triumphs that have shaped Canada's social and political landscape. BUY THE BOOK

The struggle for civil rights has long been seen as solely an American ideal, but Lord Conrad Black argues in his new book, Forgotten History: Civil Rights In Canada, issues of individual rights are just as relevant to Canadian public discourse.

Digging deep into an overlooked niche of history, Black's latest foray into Canadian heritage identifies and analyzes the events that make the country an important contributor to civil rights on a grander scale, including everything from the country's origin in New France, through the British colonial period, and all the way up until the 156th year of Confederation.

AVAILABLE NOW! 🚨



Forgotten History: Civil Rights in Canada by Conrad Black



Discover the untold saga of Canada's vibrant struggle for civil rights in this captivating masterpiece, "Forgotten History: Civil Rights in Canada."



Conrad Black shatters the misconception that civil… pic.twitter.com/B3sa5g86AC — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) August 17, 2023

Lord Conrad Black is a renowned columnist, historian, media commentator and author. In addition to an educational background that includes institutions such as Carleton, Laval, and McGill universities, he also serves as Historian in Residence for The Democracy Fund.

The Democracy Fund is a leading institution dedicated to promoting democratic values, civic engagement, and informed public discourse. Through research, education, and advocacy, the organization works to strengthen the foundations of democracy and empower citizens to actively participate in shaping the future of their nation.

Forgotten History: Civil Rights in Canada is available for purchase at ForgottenHistoryBook.com.