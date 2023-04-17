France revolts against anti-democratic decisions made by French President Emmanuel Macron

What’s going on in France? Protests, strikes, oil shortage, accumulated garbage, etc.

This retirement reform was one of Emmanuelle Macron’s electoral promises during his re-election. The ultimate aim of this retirement is to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, but also to abolish certain retirement exemptions in certain workers' sectors.

Macron knowing that he would not get the majority of votes in the National Assembly, decided to appeal to a constitutional provision, article 49.3, which allows the adoption of the reform without there being a vote. It has caused a lot of public anger because it is an anti-democratic method.

To reverse this decision, on March 17, two no-confidence motions were tabled by the opposition. On March 20, these two motions did not receive a majority, which is why the reform remains a political issue for the French. The final decision was taken on April 14, by the Constitutional Council, which decided whether there will be pension reform.

Emmanuel Macron explains that this reform is essential to ensure budgetary stability due to the financial deterioration of pension funds and the aging of the population.

A cause-effect that is generated by an aging population, whose life expectancy increases, an increase in families that no longer have children or few, a massive immigration that changes the demography of the country.

Demonstrations in the streets against the political decisions of Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Élisabeth Bornes have become uncontrollable.

Several thousand people stormed the streets in France, garbage that accumulated over time, and was set on fire so that their voices would be heard and respected. A strong police presence was also deployed to maintain calm.

All that remains to be done is to wait for the Constitutional Council to make its decision. Will there be a revolt in France? Stay tuned to see what happens next.