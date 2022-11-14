'From the river to the sea, Windsor shall be free!' Free of pesky Freedom Convoy protesters that is…

E-transfer (Canada):

An ongoing false narrative about the members of the various freedom convoys in Canada is that these demonstrators were prone to violence. Nothing could be further from the truth; in fact, in Ottawa, crime actually went down in that city when the freedom convoy protesters were demonstrating.

But it appears there were some folks out there that wanted to foment violence. No, not the patriots who made up the various freedom convoys, but rather, certain rank-and-file members of Unifor, a.k.a., “the resistance.”

Blacklock's recently broke a jaw-dropping story noting that Windsor, Ont.-based Unifor executive David Cassidy threatened to lead 1,000 autoworkers in a street brawl with freedom convoy protesters camped out near the Ambassador Bridge.

The Public Order Emergency Commission recently heard evidence submitted from Superintendent Dana Earley, an Ontario Provincial Police commander who quoted the notes from a police liaison team: “President of autoworkers’ union looking at closing down a plant, claiming he has spoken to Premier. He will look to come Monday with 1,000 people to crack heads or bring heavy equipment and push them in the river.”

When a commission lawyer asked Superintendent Earley what kind of danger this posed, she replied: “This is extremely concerning… they had discussions with a member from the auto union and he expressed his displeasure with the protest and in fact was sharing with them that he was going to take matters into his own hands if it was not resolved. We asked for time, for his patience.”

Blacklock's further reports that the superintendent accepted the note was to be taken literally; that 1,000 Unifor members would arrive Monday, Feb. 11 to beat Windsor protesters and throw them in the Detroit River. “This would create significant issues for public and office safety,” she said.

Cassidy, the president of Local 444 in Windsor, denies he made the remarks attributed to him in those police notes. We reached out to Cassidy but he never responded.

In addition to reaching out to Cassidy, Rebel News also emailed Unifor spokeswoman Kathleen O’Keefe but we did not receive a response from her either.

We then visited Unifor’s national headquarters in north Toronto to seek comment and to see if Unifor condemns threats of violence. A receptionist informed us that almost everybody in the office was “working from home” and nobody was available for comment.

Still, if the statements attributed to Cassidy are indeed true, this is very disturbing. And don’t expect any extensive coverage of this story from the mainstream media: Unifor, after all, is the union that represents most of Canada’s state-funded MSM journalists.