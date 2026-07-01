Calgary reaches Stampede noise compromise after music festival controversy

The City of Calgary and Cowboys Music Festival have reached a last-minute compromise over Stampede noise restrictions, but the debate continues after Country Thunder blamed "city-created" barriers for cancelling its 2026 festival and the province warned the rules could hurt major events.

Premier Danielle Smith wrote to Calgary City Council expressing concerns that the restrictions could negatively impact businesses, artists, workers and tourism while also creating public safety concerns by forcing large crowds to leave multiple venues at the same time.

The Calgary Stampede is one of Alberta’s most important cultural and tourist attractions, supporting thousands of jobs and showcasing our province to the world.



We’ve written Calgary City Council urging immediate and meaningful consultation with the businesses, workers,… pic.twitter.com/fF83EUgxcj — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) June 22, 2026

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas responded in a lengthy social media post, accusing critics of spreading misinformation and defending the bylaw changes as a reasonable response to years of complaints from residents living near Stampede venues.

It's time to cut through the bullshit about the Cowboys tent. Stampede succeeds because Calgarians welcome millions of people into our city. That goodwill matters. A few operators do not get to treat neighbours like garbage and damage the reputation of an event that belongs to… pic.twitter.com/AbPAiFCnZn — Jeromy (Pathfinder) Farkas (@JeromyYYC) June 23, 2026

According to the mayor, nearby residents have dealt with excessive noise, property damage, disorderly conduct and concerts that have run until 2 or 3 a.m. He has argued that businesses operating near residential communities do not receive a free pass simply because it is Stampede.

The debate intensified after Country Thunder Alberta announced it was cancelling its 2026 festival just two days before it was scheduled to begin.

In a statement, organizers said the decision followed months of discussions with the City of Calgary regarding what they described as "city-created safety and operational barriers."

Country Thunder said active construction surrounding the grounds, the loss of critical site infrastructure, a last-minute water bypass installation through festival space, restricted access for emergency services and production crews, and proposed changes to Calgary's noise rules made it impossible to safely and effectively stage the event.

Organizers argued that while each issue presented its own challenge, together they created conditions that prevented them from delivering the festival experience expected by artists and fans.

Mayor Farkas strongly rejected those claims and expressed surprise at the cancellation, as their previous talks had been successful, and the organizers mentioned the event was still a go.

City officials said they had been working with Country Thunder since January to accommodate the event by adjusting construction schedules, modifying work zones and helping preserve site access where possible.

The City also rejected claims that its revised noise rules forced the cancellation. Officials noted Country Thunder's concerts already concluded around 11 p.m., meaning the new midnight concert curfew would not have affected festival operations. The City also said it had approved a special noise permit allowing sound levels of up to 70 decibels while reducing bass levels to better align with permits issued for other major festivals.

Mayor Farkas pushed back further as well, arguing the city's noise restrictions were not responsible for the cancellation and pointing instead to other factors, including forecasts for significant rainfall, the withdrawal of headliner Kane Brown after he suffered a concussion, and allegedly poorer ticket sales.

Country Thunder, however, continued to assert that the cumulative impact of the city's operational requirements, ongoing construction, and sound restrictions made it impossible to proceed with the festival.

The controversy centered on Calgary's broader approach to outdoor music festivals ahead of the Stampede.

After initially voting to maintain stricter operating conditions, the City and Cowboys Music Festival later reached a compromise following further negotiations.

We have a deal. Tonight, the City of Calgary and the big Stampede tent operators reached a win-win agreement that delivers even stronger late night noise protections for nearby residents.



Before I explain what each side gained, let's talk about why this matters.



Over the last… pic.twitter.com/rvQOF5fvBJ — Jeromy (Pathfinder) Farkas (@JeromyYYC) June 27, 2026

Under the agreement, live concerts will continue to end at midnight throughout the Stampede. However, the City agreed to keep the pre-midnight sound limit at 75 decibels, rather than lowering it to 70 decibels as originally proposed. On Friday and Saturday nights, reduced-volume music will be permitted until 1:30 a.m. to help stagger crowds leaving the grounds, while Sunday through Thursday, cool-down music may continue until 12:30 a.m. Lower bass limits will remain in place, and similar operating conditions were also approved for the Badlands and Wildhorse music festivals.

To get a sense of where Calgarians stand on the issue, we headed to downtown Calgary and asked folks their thoughts.

Rebel News also spoke with Mayor Farkas and Ward 13 Councillor Dan McLean to hear their perspectives.