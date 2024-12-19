'Gender advisors' now involved in all Canadian Armed Forces’ international missions

Canada’s military has been employing “gender advisors” and “gender focal points” in all international missions, according to a recently released Department of National Defence (DND) report.

Gender advisors and gender focal points reportedly serve “to support Commanders in the application of GBA+ and gender perspectives in both the institutional and operational realms.”

According to the Government of Canada, "GBA Plus is an intersectional analysis that goes beyond biological (sex) and socio-cultural (gender) differences to consider other factors, such as age, disability, education, ethnicity, economic status, geography (including rurality), language, race, religion, and sexual orientation."

Gender focal points are reportedly part-time positions while gender advisors are full-time positions in Canada's military. The DND report noted that both positions "were employed in all CAF international operations" in fiscal year 2023.

The Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) report also celebrated the use of "gender perspectives" to improve procurement, personnel, and operational activities internationally.

“In 2023, notable opportunities to apply Gender-Based Analysis plus (GBA Plus) and intersectional perspectives to operational support occurred in Poland, Ukraine, Haiti, and Latvia,” the report says.

The apparent significance and impact of Canada's gender advisor during operations in Poland was also detailed in the CAF report.

"In Poland, the Task Force Gender Advisor was involved in all aspects of this training mission and supported the local Defence Attaché in connecting with local and Ukraine- based non-governmental organizations and interested parties," the report reads.

Critics have slammed the measure as unnecessary and weakening the lethality of the CAF. Commenting to True North, Andrew MacGillivray, president of Veterans for Freedom, condemned the move as a distraction.

“I doubt that countries at war or in a humanitarian crisis that we are trying to help care about gender nonsense being pushed by Canada when they are struggling to keep people alive,” he said.

"GBA was initially created to factor in female characteristics into the procurement of military materiel and has since been transformed into a useless overbearing policy that has infiltrated every aspect of the Canadian Armed Forces," added MacGillivray.

The CAF has spent almost $10 million over the past decade strictly on diversity initiatives, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Another new report from the DND shows that the CAF is severely lacking in combat readiness despite spending millions on diversity initiatives. "There is a risk that DND/CAF may have difficulty procuring materiel capabilities at the right level to support operations," reads the Departmental Results Report 2023-2024.

The DND points to inadequate funding, aging equipment, and poor recruiting numbers as factors contributing to the decline in combat readiness.