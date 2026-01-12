'Get your s**t together': Canada First rally leader calls on Conservatives to take bolder action on immigration

Toronto police say eight arrests were made on Saturday as left-wing counter-protesters clashed with 'Canada First' demonstrators rallying against mass immigration.

Rebel News
  |   January 12, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Dozens of 'Canada First' protesters gathered at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto on Saturday, January 10, to rally against mass immigration in a demonstration organized by Joe Anidjar.

Though the event received a modest turnout of supporters waving Canadian flags, it quickly attracted a larger counter-protest from groups like Community Solidarity Toronto, Antifa agitators, local unions, and 'anti-racism' organizations.

The main speaker at the event, Joe Anidjar, voiced his concerns with unfettered immigration into Canada and called on Conservatives to take stronger steps to address the most pressing issues in the country.

"So Pierre, get your s**t together. Get your MPs on the right side of history. Stop being p***ies and walking around things and actually address the problems in our country," he said.

"Pierre, you're losing support bro, I won't lie to you. Be a real politician who loves his country. And that's why we need people like all of us here, to start getting into that. Start being a politician, go to your school boards, go to your MP's office," Anidjar continued.

"Conservatives, get your stuff together. You have the ability to make change in this country, but in my opinion, you played it too soft, you played it too safe. If you would have leaned into immigration during the election, game over, game over. But now you're costing us more time under a Liberal government," he added.

Dozens of counter-protesters, including members of the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Urban Alliance on Race Relations, gathered to voice their opposition to the Canada First rally.

Eight people were arrested during the protest and counter-protest on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service. Charges included Assault Peace Officer with a Weapon, Throw Explosive at Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Harm, and Carry Concealed Weapon.

Donate Now!

Latest News

Support Rebel News Field Reports! Your contribution helps our fearless journalists travel across the country to report on the stories mainstream media refuses to cover. Whether it's exposing government overreach, giving a voice to the voiceless, or documenting on-the-ground protests and events, Rebel News is dedicated to bringing you the unfiltered truth. With your help, we can continue to challenge censorship and provide Canadians with real, independent journalism. Please donate today to keep our Field Reports team on the frontlines!

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.