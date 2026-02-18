‘Global Day of Action’ for Iran was Toronto’s largest protest ever

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, Iranians and their supporters once again flooded the streets of Toronto in support of the people of Iran and to call for an end to the Islamic Republic, which has occupied Iran since 1979. This time, an estimated half a million people marched from the intersection of Yonge and Steeles to Mel Lastman Square.

This call to action was initiated by exiled Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, and took place worldwide, most notably in Toronto, Los Angeles, and Munich, where hundreds of thousands also showed up — making this the largest worldwide gathering of Iranians in history.

Whoa! The official tally is 560,000 people in Toronto marching in support of the Iranian people!!!#IranianRevolution2026pic.twitter.com/4LKM7cC1zZ — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) February 15, 2026

The demonstration comes after an estimated 90,000 Iranians have been killed by the Islamic regime since the current uprising began in December 2025. It is a massacre of proportions not seen since the regime first took power nearly 50 years ago. It also follows multiple statements made by President Donald Trump on his X account indicating that help for the Iranian people from the United States was on the way. That help has yet to arrive, and many Iranians fear Trump may ultimately pursue a nuclear deal with their oppressors rather than military action to remove the regime.

They owe us an explanation for throwing us under the bus. pic.twitter.com/DDOrrQ2RLg — Basimchi (@Shared2022) January 31, 2026

A message from inside Iran:

“We’ve paid in blood — what negotiation?” pic.twitter.com/MwxKavyR1a — Sina (@SinaMihandoost) February 3, 2026

Throughout the day, chants of “Trump, act now!” were heard alongside calls for the return of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. This is something mainstream media has continued to omit from its coverage. While the size of these gatherings has been acknowledged, many outlets have been reluctant to point out that the largest unified message behind them is a call for Reza Pahlavi to lead a transitional government once the regime falls.

Iranians are aware of this omission and have made every effort to ensure their message cannot be ignored. Nearly every person in attendance held an image of Reza Pahlavi. Massive banners were carried by attendees, and large images were draped over cherry pickers. The goal was clear: to make it impossible to capture footage of the demonstration without also capturing its central message.

Several attendees told me they stayed up until 4 a.m. the night before making signs of Pahlavi, and one attendee said he and his friends produced 900 signs themselves. Inside Iran, calls for Pahlavi’s return have also intensified. His name has been written on walls, and protestors chant it in the streets while holding up his image.

If you are anti-Pahlavi, you are pro-regime.



There was no other name chanted across Iran by millions of people. If your time is spent bashing Iran's only actual leader, by default you want the regime to remain for another 47 years.



Either get on board or declare for Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/P615nWdeyd — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) February 9, 2026

BREAKING:



On signal given by Crown Prince @PahlaviReza, people across Iran are shouting slogans from the safety of their windows tonight



The entire country can hear their messages:



- “This is the last battle, Pahlavi will return,” - “Long live the Shah” pic.twitter.com/B9Ii3G1x2R — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 15, 2026

Reza Pahlavi himself attended the rally in Munich, Germany, where he addressed the crowd from behind a bulletproof barrier.

From now on, no one can doubt King Reza Pahlavi’s influence.



Close to one million Iranians in the diaspora took to the streets across all continents and in more than 20 countries at his call.

In Munich alone, over 250,000+ stood before the world, chanting his name. Toronto and… pic.twitter.com/NOvH1tUicM — Martin (@Martin_Sedi) February 14, 2026

In Toronto, Iranians carried as many Canadian flags as they did Lion and Sun flags. Quebec, American, Israeli, Nova Scotian, and British Columbian flags were also visible. As they marched, many carried garbage bags to pick up litter along the route.

Iranians cleaned up the streets as they marched for the Global Day of Action in Toronto. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/DfO67hCKZf — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 15, 2026

More footage from yesterday of Iranians cleaning the streets of Toronto as they marched. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Kl0hy2Kza7 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 15, 2026

Thousands of roses were distributed to passersby and police officers. Entire police vehicles were covered in roses. Though it was Valentine’s Day, this gesture has been a consistent practice since the beginning of these large demonstrations.

Iranians covered police cars with roses on Valentine’s Day. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/s7QzFPBwR1 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 15, 2026

A young Iranian girl gives an officer in Toronto a flower to thank him for allowing her people to protest.



This moment perfectly sums up yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AidIiwicM3 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 15, 2026

Iranians are deeply grateful to their host countries for allowing them to demonstrate for their homeland, and particularly grateful to police. They come from a place where law enforcement poses a deadly threat; here, they express appreciation for the protection they receive. As officers left the stage area at Mel Lastman Square at the end of the day, cheers and applause rang out from those remaining in attendance in recognition of the Toronto police presence throughout the event.

Protestors at the Global Day of Action for Iran, cheered for and thanked Toronto Police as they left the stage area for the day. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/8yrF6WUBSx — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 16, 2026

If the turnout in Toronto is any indication, this movement is not fading — it is growing. From North America to Europe, Iranians are organizing on an unprecedented scale, sending a clear and consistent message about the future they want for their country. Iranians inside and outside the country are unified in their demand for the end of the Islamic Republic and for a transition to a democratic future. And they are determined to ensure that message can no longer be ignored.