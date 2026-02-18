‘Global Day of Action’ for Iran was Toronto’s largest protest ever

Nearly half a million rally in Toronto in show of support for Reza Pahlavi

Scarlett Grace
  |   February 18, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, Iranians and their supporters once again flooded the streets of Toronto in support of the people of Iran and to call for an end to the Islamic Republic, which has occupied Iran since 1979. This time, an estimated half a million people marched from the intersection of Yonge and Steeles to Mel Lastman Square.

This call to action was initiated by exiled Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, and took place worldwide, most notably in Toronto, Los Angeles, and Munich, where hundreds of thousands also showed up — making this the largest worldwide gathering of Iranians in history.

The demonstration comes after an estimated 90,000 Iranians have been killed by the Islamic regime since the current uprising began in December 2025. It is a massacre of proportions not seen since the regime first took power nearly 50 years ago. It also follows multiple statements made by President Donald Trump on his X account indicating that help for the Iranian people from the United States was on the way. That help has yet to arrive, and many Iranians fear Trump may ultimately pursue a nuclear deal with their oppressors rather than military action to remove the regime.

Throughout the day, chants of “Trump, act now!” were heard alongside calls for the return of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. This is something mainstream media has continued to omit from its coverage. While the size of these gatherings has been acknowledged, many outlets have been reluctant to point out that the largest unified message behind them is a call for Reza Pahlavi to lead a transitional government once the regime falls.

Iranians are aware of this omission and have made every effort to ensure their message cannot be ignored. Nearly every person in attendance held an image of Reza Pahlavi. Massive banners were carried by attendees, and large images were draped over cherry pickers. The goal was clear: to make it impossible to capture footage of the demonstration without also capturing its central message.

Several attendees told me they stayed up until 4 a.m. the night before making signs of Pahlavi, and one attendee said he and his friends produced 900 signs themselves. Inside Iran, calls for Pahlavi’s return have also intensified. His name has been written on walls, and protestors chant it in the streets while holding up his image.

Reza Pahlavi himself attended the rally in Munich, Germany, where he addressed the crowd from behind a bulletproof barrier.

In Toronto, Iranians carried as many Canadian flags as they did Lion and Sun flags. Quebec, American, Israeli, Nova Scotian, and British Columbian flags were also visible. As they marched, many carried garbage bags to pick up litter along the route.

Thousands of roses were distributed to passersby and police officers. Entire police vehicles were covered in roses. Though it was Valentine’s Day, this gesture has been a consistent practice since the beginning of these large demonstrations.

Iranians are deeply grateful to their host countries for allowing them to demonstrate for their homeland, and particularly grateful to police. They come from a place where law enforcement poses a deadly threat; here, they express appreciation for the protection they receive. As officers left the stage area at Mel Lastman Square at the end of the day, cheers and applause rang out from those remaining in attendance in recognition of the Toronto police presence throughout the event.

If the turnout in Toronto is any indication, this movement is not fading — it is growing. From North America to Europe, Iranians are organizing on an unprecedented scale, sending a clear and consistent message about the future they want for their country. Iranians inside and outside the country are unified in their demand for the end of the Islamic Republic and for a transition to a democratic future. And they are determined to ensure that message can no longer be ignored.

Please sign the petition to show that Canadians stand with the Iranian people!

5,247 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

The Iranian people are fighting a tyrannical Islamic regime that arrests women, crushes dissent, and kills protestors demanding freedom. Canada’s leaders need to stop tiptoeing around the dictators in Tehran and stand with those risking their lives for democracy and human rights. Add your name — tell Canada to stand with the Iranian people and against the regime oppressing them.

Will you sign?

Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.

In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-02-18 19:56:07 -0500
    Regime media never report the truth. They spin everything they disagree with to make it look bad. I’m glad Rebel News is doing a wonderful job exposing what is actually happening. No wonder the legacy outlets are losing consumers.