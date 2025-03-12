'Go pound sand, go suck eggs': Elizabeth May has bizarre response to increasing trade tensions

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed Elizabeth May's bizarre response to ongoing trade tensions with the Trump administration.

While speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, May said that Canada needs leadership that is willing to tell President Trump to "go pound sand, go suck eggs."

The Green Party leader went on to warn about allowing "Trump and his henchmen" to "divide and conquer" through dissenting voices in Canada.

"Canadians need to be able to see leadership from their leaders," May said. "That we can stand united as Team Canada, that we can proclaim that we will not ever back down," she added.

"Go pound sand, go suck eggs":



Green Party Leader Elizabeth May targets President Trump and his "henchmen" as she demands "Team Canada" restricts any dissent which might let Trump "divide and conquer." pic.twitter.com/HeO8syqU3a — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 11, 2025

Sheila and Lise criticized May for her strange choice of words as the trade war between the U.S. and Canada continues.

"She's a crazy lady, she's an absolute crazy lady," Sheila said. "Does she think it's helpful calling Republicans henchmen? Does she think that?"

Lise also chimed in, saying that "this is a woman who never ever gets out of her little 'green validation circle' of hating America."

"Like if you want to know what anti-American sentiment looks like America, it is Elizabeth May of the Green Party of Canada," she added.

May served as leader of the Green Party from 2006-2019 before once again being elected leader in 2022.