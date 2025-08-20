'Good luck, Gary': Sheila Gunn Reid reacts to Public Safety Minister hoping to finish gun grab within a year

Canada Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree has stated that the Liberal gun buyback program will be completed within a year, reports iPolitics.

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle weighed in with their predictions about how the gun grab will go down.

“There will be absolutely zero compliance with this, I think. By and large, I think the only people who will comply are the firearms retailers who are stuck with a stranded asset,” said Sheila. “Do you think the police have time, in a violent crime epidemic in this country…? I would rather they bust a super lab than bust down Grandpa's door looking for his AR-15.”

“All of Canada's problems as it relates to gun crime right now is gang-related,” added Lise. “We could be concentrating on that level of crime… all the way from base-level gang crime on the street level, to foreign interference. But this is Canada, and we don’t do that.”