'Hamas are a freedom organization': Anti-Israel Dutch protesters speak out after Jewish soccer fans beaten

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Levant spoke with anti-Israel demonstrators in Amsterdam after dozens of Jewish soccer fans were brutally attacked by roving gangs last week.

The Israeli soccer fans were targeted after a match following calls on social media to go "hunting for Jews," according to the mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema.

Levant spoke with a Dutch woman who appeared to express her support for Hamas after the attacks. "Hamas is part of the people, so you cannot destroy Hamas because it's part of the people," she said.

Despite claiming that Hamas is a "liberation movement," the woman struggled to respond when asked by Levant how gays and women without headscarves are treated in Gaza.

"Being gay in Gaza...I don't know," she said. "It's a religious thing. So people are religious, some people are following very fundamental religion," she said.

Levant then informed her that gay people are murdered in Gaza. The woman didn't respond to the statement and instead went on to speak about Christians' treatment of gay people.

Police made 62 arrests as a result of the antisemitic violence last week that led to five people requiring treatment in hospital and 20-30 others with minor injuries.