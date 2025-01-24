'Hamas is the heart of the Palestinian people': Pro-Hamas protests erupt in Montreal after ceasefire agreement

On January 16, tensions flared in Montreal as pro-Hamas activists took to the streets for the second consecutive day. The protests, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement and various student groups, included a march from McGill University to the American Consulate, culminating at the Israeli Embassy.

The demonstration took place to celebrate the news of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which included a prisoner-hostage exchange. Under the agreement, for each Israeli hostage released, 30 Palestinian prisoners would be freed. This exchange starkly highlights who places the greater value on human life.

Ziad Mowafy, a known figure in Montreal anti-Israel protests, was present. Despite being masked for safety, Rebel News journalist Alexandra Lavoie was quickly recognized by him and doxxed. "It only took a moment for me to be doxxed," said Lavoie. Mowafy, who has been linked to death threats caught on camera, appeared to hit Lavoie when she tried to ask him a question.

MONTREAL: “Allahu Akbar!”



Anti-Israel protesters begin praying outside the Israeli consulate. One attempts to block my camera with a Palestinian flag. pic.twitter.com/CUG9diaIIH — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 17, 2025

The protesters were vocal with their antisemitic rhetoric and for the destruction of Israel. When asked, "What do you need to stop protesting?" one replied, “The national liberation of the Palestinian people, where they can self-determine in their historic homeland.” Another insisted, “The goal is to end the occupation and the Zionist segregationist system.”

The demonstrators dismissed the idea of a two-state solution. “It’s been 30 years since the Oslo agreements, and it’s not working,” said one participant. “We need a country for everyone.”

While participants glorified Hamas aka the 'Palestinian resistance,' one protester answered that “Hamas is the heart of the Palestinian people.” Someone else added: “The resistance is the people; it’s the Palestinian resistance.”