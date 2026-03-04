'He could end up in a women's prison': 'Trans' woman sentenced to five years after stabbing own children

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a 'transgender' parent from Grand Prairie, Alberta, being sentenced to five years in prison following a vicious attack against his young children.

The sentencing stems from a brutal attack in February 2025, during which Atwood assaulted his eight-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son with a knife. Atwood's daughter required emergency surgery on her esophagus to save her life after the violent attack.

Lise pointed out how under Canada's backwards legislation, Atwood could actually end up spending time in a women's prison despite being biologically male.

"He could very well end up in a women's prison, which would be the worst of all case scenarios. If he were to victimize already vulnerable women, if he were caged with vulnerable women, that would be an absolute outrage," she said.

Critics have slammed Canada's bail system for allowing Atwood to remain free on the streets up until this point, living in a minivan and posting unsettling videos admitting to the stabbings, more than a year after the alleged attack on his children while sentencing remained delayed.

"This guy should never have been wandering the streets of Calgary between the time of his arrest and the time of his sentencing. He should have been in custody the entire time," said Lise.

"I think that it can be assumed by the public that somebody who is capable of stabbing his own children while they slept is a reasonable danger to the public," she continued.

As reported by the Western Standard, the Crown had been seeking only five and a half years in prison for Atwood, while the defence argued for a sentence of three to four years. He was ultimately sentenced to five years in prison.