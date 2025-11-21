'He's hiding from his own people': Ezra Levant attempts to track down floor-crossing MP Chris d’Entremont

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reported from on the ground in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, where he tried to question Conservative-turned-Liberal MP Chris d’Entremont after his controversial party switch.

Despite criticizing the Carney Liberals in the House of Commons only weeks ago over rising food inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, d’Entremont announced on November 4, 2025 that he was crossing the floor from the Conservatives to the Liberals.

"Canadians are hurting. Families are being forced to cut deeply into their grocery budgets just to get by. And frankly that makes me a little bit angry, and a little bit sad," he said, while speaking as a Conservative in Parliament on September 25, 2025.

"Canada is a wealthy country, but under this Liberal government it's being mismanaged. Taxpayers are being squeezed and their hard-earned money is being wasted," d’Entremont continued.

— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 6, 2025

Ezra suggested the motivation for the switch was personal ambition and greed, fueled by d'Entremont's failure to secure the "plum perk" of Deputy Speaker, which comes with higher pay and more staff.

"It's an incredible perk, and it looked like wasn't going to get it. So he wasn't going to make as much money as he thought he would. And don't think for a second that wasn't on his mind," he said.

D’Entremont suggested Poilievre has been running the Conservative Party of Canada like a "frat house" and not a serious political party while speaking with the CBC after announcing his decision to switch parties.

The Liberal MP has faced backlash from his former Conservative colleagues, accusing Andrew Scheer and party whip Chris Warkentin of barging into his office and calling him a snake when first hearing of his potential departure.

D’Entremont has stated that his heated exchange with the two Conservative MPs "sealed the deal" on his decision to join the Liberal Party of Canada.