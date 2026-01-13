'He shot her because she was queer': Unhinged leftist breaks down over ICE shooting in disturbing rant

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to footage circulating on social media showing a crying woman claiming that the ICE agent who shot Renee Good in Minneapolis last week did so "because she was queer."

The woman in the video — who is bawling her eyes out as she speaks — asserts that despite footage showing Renee Good accelerating her vehicle towards an officer, the real motive behind the shooting was homophobia.

"He shot her because she was queer. He shot her because she was queer. You can see so clearly, I didn't think that it was like that before, but when you see the footage, he shot her because she was queer. And you voted for this!" she yelled.

Sheila condemned the woman for breaking down mentally and then publishing her bizarre thoughts online for the world to see.

"This is what happens when your hormones are all screwed up. This is a nightmare. But this is what happens when you're on a little bit too much liberal social media," she said.

"This is Bluesky doing this to her, and TikTok. She's been told that there's a genocide against people who are on the diverse sexuality spectrum or whatever you're going to describe it as today," she continued.

"She's been told there's a genocide against her, so she thinks that if the police act in self-defence, apparently they know before they pull the trigger ... she's saying that lady was shot because she was queer, as though that was the concern of the ICE agent as the tires were screeching in his direction," Sheila added.

Footage of the shooting in Minneapolis last week shows Renee Good disobeying law enforcement commands to exit her vehicle before accelerating in the direction of an ICE agent. The officer then discharges his firearm in an apparent act of self-defence, resulting in Good's death.

The incident sparked a wave of anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis and cities across the U.S. over the weekend.