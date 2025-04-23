'Hell on earth': Poilievre rips Carney's economic track record in talk with Jasmin Laine

Appearing on the podcast Over Opinionated with Jasmin Laine, Pierre Poilievre took aim at Liberal leader Mark Carney over his role as an economic advisor to Justin Trudeau for years.

Poilievre ripped Carney for supporting inflationary policies that have caused Canadians' purchasing power to decrease significantly in recent years.

"After 10 years of these guys, and that includes Mr. Carney, he was the economic advisor to Trudeau through half of it, like make no mistake about it, he was there, he supported every single Liberal policy," he said.

"What do we have? We've got housing costs that have doubled, an entire generation of youth who can't afford homes...it's really been economic hell on earth with Carney and the Liberals in power," the Conservative leader added.

Poilievre also targeted Carney and the Liberals over their soft-on-crime policies leading to increases in violence across Canada.

"We will, when I'm prime minister, carry out the single biggest crackdown on crime in Canadian history," he said. "We will lock up criminals, and this country will be safe for a chance," said Poilievre.

Polls currently show Poilievre and Carney neck-and-neck as Canadians prepare to head to the polls on Monday, April 28, 2025.