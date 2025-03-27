'His message has never changed': Robbie Picard on Poilievre playing to his strengths

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Robbie Picard of Oil Sands Strong joined the show to share his thoughts on the critical upcoming federal election between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal Mark Carney.

Picard explained that while it's true Poilievre has essentially been a "career politician," the Conservative leader has stayed true to his roots.

"You can make the argument," he said, about Poilievre's career as a politician. "But the guy is very seasoned, he's super intelligent, he understands the economy, and he's been fighting."

"His message has never changed or shifted," added Picard. He also encouraged Poilievre to show his "personal" side, and noted that "not everything needs to be a fight all the time."

Picard also cautioned voters about electing a Liberal like Mark Carney who has been advising Trudeau over the last five years or more.

"Obviously Justin Trudeau was by far the worst politician, prime minister, in Canadian history," he said.

"But all of the people behind him, all of those policies, all of those things that ripped us apart, do we really wanna risk that for another four years, five years? I'm not convinced that the leopard changed its spots so quickly," Picard added.

Recent polling shows Liberal Mark Carney currently holding a slim lead over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.