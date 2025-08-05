'Horrific': CBSA make three arrests over human smuggling after 44 migrants found in truck

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that three individuals have been arrested and charged with various human smuggling related offenses after a truck carrying 44 migrants was intercepted by police in southern Quebec.

The truck was pulled over near Stanstead, Que. by RCMP and Quebec provincial police shortly after 2:00 am Sunday morning, according to City News. The interception came following reports to law enforcement that a group of migrants was attempting to cross into Canada illegally from the U.S.

Officers reportedly found 44 migrants, including a pregnant woman and children as young as four, packed in the truck in inhumane conditions. In a phone interview with the Canadian Press on Monday, RCMP spokesperson Charles Poirier described the deplorable conditions the migrants were being transported in.

“There wasn’t a lot of air for them to breathe, no one had any water, and with the kids and the tight space they couldn’t sit on the ground, they had to stand,” he said. “Just horrific conditions, really, that they were basically left in.”

The migrants were predominantly Haitian nationals, and the CBSA noted that the majority have now been transferred to a refugee processing facility where they are 'subject to immigration examinations'. The agency would not disclose where the remaining migrants went, citing privacy reasons.

CBSA announced that Dogan Alakus and Firat Yuksek, both aged 31, and Ogulcan Mersin, aged 25, have been arrested over the incident and charged with a number of crimes. These include assisting people to enter Canada outside of a designated customs office and inducing, aiding, or abetting someone to commit an offence under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The agency announced that the three suspects will be held in detention until at least Wednesday, when their case returns to court.