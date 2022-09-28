‘How can you forget what they did to you?’: Ezra Levant on COVID-19 lockdowns and government overreach

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed the assault on civil liberties in Canada throughout the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.

From lockdowns and vaccine passports to shuttered schools, leaders such as Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Ford have taken a hardline approach to 'manage' COVID-19 at the expense of children and families.

As stated by Ezra, "How can you forget what they did to you? Now I'm not here looking for vengeance. I'm not even here looking for justice. I think one of the things we've learned from the courts over the last two years at least in Canada is you will find no justice there. The Charter of Rights means very little, doesn't it? Privacy means very little. These courts are as political and partisan as their critics ever said they were."

He went on to say, "Don't look to any experts or any officials for help. They were of no use. So vengeance isn't called for and justice is impossible. Can we at least get some acknowledgment of the horrific wrongs that were done?"

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.