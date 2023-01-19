‘Huge boost to the global economy,’ says Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on winning the war in Ukraine

Freeland commits endless financial support for Ukraine's military amid skyrocketing inflation and financial suffering by Canadians.

CPAC
The war in Ukraine was a central topic of discussion at a panel on peace and security at the World Economic Forum (WEF) that is currently happening in Davos, Switzerland. 

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland took an active role in the conversation, reinforcing her dedication to financing and supplying military advancements to Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Freeland, who froze the bank accounts of protestors critical of her government, believes that Canadians understand that our democracy and security hinges on assisting Ukraine in the war between itself and Russia. 

“These critical things are being decided upon in the battlefields of Ukraine,” she says. 

The situation in Ukraine apparently shows the “true strength of democracy,” even though Zelenskyy has jailed oppositionbanned religions, and instituted martial law in the country for nearly a year. 

“It is so important that President Zelenskyy is there; that you have millionaires, multi-millionaires and their sons and daughters in Ukraine and on the front line. This is a fight of the whole country,” says Freeland. 

Supplying Ukraine with weapons and “the money in needs to win the war” is apparently in the best self-interest of Canada. Freeland tells the audience that all G7 leaders should recognize that they have levers to help Ukraine win, “and if it happens this year… that would be a huge boost to the global economy.” 

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Security General Jens Stoltenberg reinforces the organizations' support of military defense for Ukraine. 

“Weapons are the way to peace.” he declares. “Heavier weapons and more modern weapons [are needed] because this a fight for values – for democracy – and we have to prove that democracy wins over tyranny and oppression.” 

Speaking to Canadian University students last summer, President Zelenskyy notes that sometimes you must suppress democracy in order to protect it. 

“In order to protect democracy and freedom sometimes you have to go fast and non-democratic but when this ends, I think this will bear good fruit,” he states. 

Was there ever a time in history where leaders took away democratic rights and freedoms and willingly restored them in full? 

And how out of touch is the finance minister for committing seemingly endless financial support for Ukraine when at home Canadians are facing record financial turmoil amid soaring inflationary interest rate hikes and a looming recession?

Justin Trudeau Canada Liberal Party of Canada Chrystia Freeland Ukraine News Analysis Russia-Ukraine War
