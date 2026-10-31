'I hope that they don't overdose on pragmatism': Will Doerkson's BC Conservatives deliver?

B.C.’s incoming Conservative government has won a historic majority, but conservatives are already warning it against governing like a cautious copy of the NDP on the deficit and on repealing DRIPA.

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson’s Conservatives won a two-thirds majority in the Oct. 24 election. Asked at his first press conference about repealing the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, Doerkson said the matter might be dealt with in the spring session, even though the legislature holds a fall session.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, host Drea Humphrey asked how the Conservatives will get out of the $14 billion deficit they inherited. Political commentator Wyatt Claypool said the party’s mix of new MLAs gives him pause.

“I would argue that [B.C.] has turned blue with red stripes running diagonally through it," said Wyatt. "I’m wondering if the mix and the ratio is not so that what you’re going to get out of the oven in terms of policy is not really what voters or base conservatives would have expected.”

Wyatt said the Conservatives’ own estimates still show a deficit of around $10 billion after four years, because they did not campaign on major cuts.

“I’m wondering if this is going to become a bit of a Doug Ford approach to conservative governance, where we basically manage an NDP budget a little better than the NDP would," he said.

On DRIPA, Wyatt said he hopes the government will not water it down by replacing it with a softer version.

“I hope that they don’t overdose on pragmatism, and they realize right now you have the ability to do full fat reform, even if you didn’t run on it."

Drea agreed the party is a big tent that may see friction, but called it “way better than the government that we had.” She said she will miss OneBC leader Dallas Brodie, who lost her seat, for forcing votes on issues such as compelled land acknowledgements in schools.

The panel played a video in which Brodie said OneBC will keep holding the new government to its promises.

“We will be watching carefully to see if they start weaselling out of these commitments," said Brodie.

Tamara Lich, who does not live in B.C., said she was glad to see David Eby lose power, calling his snap election “dirty politics.”

“He smelled blood in the water and thought he was going to capitalize on that," said Tamara, "and I’m very glad that British Columbians saw through that.”

Drea also noted that, just after the election, lawyers for the Cowichan Tribes reached out about a plan to protect private property following the court decision on Aboriginal title in Richmond. Political commentator Kat Kanada said British Columbians who raised concerns were dismissed.

“We were called conspiracy theorists. We were called hateful for even questioning it.”

Kat said the uncertainty has pushed people and investment out of the province.

“People are fleeing the province, investments fleeing the province, because everything was under just such a big question mark with all this land title stuff.”