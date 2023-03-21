'I just didn't show up as my way to protest': Team Canada Powerlifter comments on biological males in women's sports

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe By Rebel News PETITION: Protect Female Spaces Women's spaces must be protected from those seeking to invade traditionally female areas. 1,445 signatures

Team Canada Powerlifter April Hutchison joins Ezra Levant to talk about biological males competition in women's competitions.

Levant asked Hutchison if the Canadian Powerlifting Union screens for performance enhancing drugs.

"So my federation is a tested federation," said Hutchison.

"Specifically the Canadian Powerlifting Union is a tested federation. So that means when I go to compete like I went to Worlds last year and I got drug tested after my competition and there's also 'Out of Meet Testing,' so very random, you're put into an athletic pool in which they can show up at your workplace, your gym, kind of like surprise element of getting tested."

Well it's that time of year again I'll be heading to the CPU Powerlifting Nationals, this time in Richmond BC. Feb 12-16.

I have mixed emotions about this competition for many reasons. I'll give it my ALL regardless. I feel very Blessed being able to travel for the sport I ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JtKjvKceg1 — April-Lea (@Lea_Christina4) February 8, 2023

Levant added:

I'm not a powerlifter myself. And the reason I ask about this is because it seems to me the whole idea of having a natural league without, you know, performance enhancements is you're trying to keep it fair. And when a man says, 'I identify as a woman' and a man has a different muscle structure, bone structure, weight, every single thing about him is different and has been his whole life. Maybe he decided to identify as a woman a few weeks or months ago. I would imagine that that degree of physical unfairness would dwarf anything that someone on a performance enhancing drug would have. It just strikes me as the exact same unfairness that you're changing the terms. Everyone else is a natural athlete on on the same footing, and then you have a man saying, Oh, I'm a girl for today. And there's no there's no way he's not going to dominate.

Hutchison added that it's "hypocritical" and that with the the Canadian Powerlifting Union right now, the only thing that trans athletes have to do to to compete is to show up at a competition with their passport that says what sex they are, either male or female.

"So this transgender athlete in my category basically has a passport that states that she is a female," she exclaimed. "So, I mean, we all know how easily that can be obtained to switch over your passport, it's a couple doctor's notes and psychological assessments, and that's about it. So that's that's the policy today."