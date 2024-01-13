I’m going to the World Economic Forum to hunt for Klaus Schwab

E-transfer (Canada):

You know what the World Economic Forum is, right? That’s the unelected, unaccountable, secretive club run by a megalomaniac named Klaus Schwab.

Every year the WEF meets in the town of Davos, high in the Swiss Alps. That’s where they hatch global schemes like carbon taxes, “social credit” mass surveillance, and a future where “you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy”.

They have plans for you to eat bugs — while they dine on champagne and thick steaks. The WEF has some of the worst people in the world, from George Soros to BlackRock’s Larry Fink to Canada’s Mark Carney.

Chrystia Freeland actually serves on their board. (How is that even legal?) Schwab is like a villain from a James Bond movie — he boasts that WEF members have “penetrated the cabinets” of governments around the world and he singles out Justin Trudeau as one of his most loyal disciples.

Ideas like the “Great Reset” and “Build Back Better” are born there, in secret. None of it is scrutinized by the mainstream media. And if they cover it at all, it’s as cheerleaders, not real reporters.

That’s where Rebel News comes in. I’m en route to Davos right now with a team of six journalists, including our star Australian reporter Avi Yemini. And we have one goal: hunt for VVIPs — “very very important people” — and ask them questions that no-one else does.

Last year, we scrummed Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, asking him questions about his vaccine that no reporter had ever asked him before.

WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant & @OzraeliAvi spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.



Story: https://t.co/eIp37FWNtz



SUPPORT: https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD pic.twitter.com/6jSVAzCB0d — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2023

We also caught child actor Greta Thunberg and asked her why she never condemns OPEC countries, only ethical countries like Canada. It’s some of the most important journalism we do all year.

🚨MUST WATCH: Greta Thunberg as you've never seen her before!



This one interview had more unscripted questions than she's ever faced in her entire life.



Full story: https://t.co/JWzrz1IQbP



More from Davos: https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD pic.twitter.com/Vb3g3fsCBO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2023

This is our battle plan: In addition to the six of us who will be in Davos, we have a team of more than ten producers and editors back in Canada who will help produce as much reporting as we possibly can.

That’s a team of nearly 20 people working to bring you the news from Davos. Because there simply is no other opportunity to pin down as many high profile “masters of the universe” as we’ll get there.

So you can imagine, they make it as hard as possible to get to Davos — especially for citizen journalists like us, who are denied media accreditation. To get to Davos you have to fly to Zurich, then take a car, then take a train. Every single hotel room and AirBNB in town is bought up by the WEF, so we have to stay in a nearby town and take the train in every morning.

They really, really don’t want anyone to scrutinize what they’re doing! But we have to. And we will. But we need your help. Like I say, the WEF buys up every hotel room within 100 kilometres of Davos. And local Airbnb owners know they can jack up their rates by as much as 10 times normal. But we simply need to be there. That’s how we got the Pfizer CEO last time. And who knows who we’ll get this time?

We’re going to put all of our videos and news stories up at a special website, www.WEFReports.com. You can see them all there. And you can also chip in to cover our costs for this trip — and I really hope you will, because they make it as expensive as possible.

I hate to say it, but our simple, economy-class Airbnb is $25,000 for the week. That’s literally ten times more than it is for any other week of the year. But we simply have to be there at the same time as the VVIPs.

Add in economy-class flights, food and other costs, and we’ll be close to $50,000 for this project. It’s literally our most expensive journalistic mission of the whole year.

But don’t you think it’s our most important one, too? Who knows who we’ll be able to scrum this year, Everyone from Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the UN’s Secretary General to bank presidents will be there, walking the streets. And we have so many questions we need to ask.

Please check in daily at www.WEFReports.com. And please help us out with whatever you can — $25, $50 or even $500. Thank you.