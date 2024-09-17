'I'm petrified that they're going to do harm': Jewish community speaks out at Montreal demonstration

E-transfer (Canada):

On Sunday, a pro-Israel march took place in Hampstead, Montreal, as a call to bring home the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Many participants walked in solidarity, demanding the release of those still being held captive. Loay Alshareef, a youtuber from Abu Dhabi, was the special guest for the day. A Muslim advocate of the Abraham Accords, Alshareef is dedicated to promoting peaceful coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis.

I am proud that I stood against the atrocities of Oct 7 from day one.



I know there is a price to pay, but I have zero regrets. I defeated radical Islamism with knowledge and a kind heart, two prerequisites that Islamists lack.



Peace between Arabs and Israelis will prevail. pic.twitter.com/satgfaitNQ — Loay Alshareef لؤي الشريف (@lalshareef) June 14, 2024

"Canada is a very important country to amplify the voice of peace between Arabs and Israelis, Muslims and Jews," Alshareef stated, emphasizing the significance of global advocacy.

He expressed his deep belief in the right of Israel to exist and his continued support for Palestinians to live in dignity alongside Israelis. "I believe the Palestinians deserve to live side by side with Israelis in peace," he said, adding that education and leadership on both sides are key to a sustainable resolution.

The event was not only about political discourse but also filled with emotional stories of loss and hope. One man shared his personal pain, speaking about a cousin held hostage: "They're held in tunnels, they don't have a voice. The only thing I feel I can do is marching every week."

Another speaker, a bereaved mother, recounted the tragic loss of her son, Alexandre Look, during the October 7 attacks at the Nova Music Festival. "My son was a hero. He stood in front of the shelter, protecting others."

Wow, @NDP candidate in the Montreal-area by election is running under the Palestinian flag. pic.twitter.com/vLN5Yyp7NX — Alan Fryer 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@alanfryermedia) September 8, 2024

The question was raised about their thoughts on Craig Sauvé, the NDP candidate in the by-election for the LaSalle-Émard-Verdun riding in Montreal, who used the Palestinian flag on his election flyers. "He's not representing Canadians because Canadians come from all walks of life," said one of the demonstrators.

"I think it's a dangerous precedent because, as I said, these are hateful symbols. Ultimately, they are symbols of violence and destruction," added a Syrian refugee now living in Canada. One woman responded, "My skin crawls when I see that. It is a direct slap in the face to the Jewish community."

The demonstrators marched along Décarie Boulevard and ended their route at a Jewish community centre, where several speeches and personal testimonies were shared. Many participants voiced frustration with politicians, feeling that they are not doing enough to protect them or secure the release of the hostages.