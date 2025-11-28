'I'm such a skeptic': Ezra Levant warns new pipeline deal between Alberta and feds may not be as it seems

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Alberta's new memorandum of understanding with the federal government to support the construction of an oil pipeline to the B.C. coast.

The Rebel News publisher noted the agreement may not be as beneficial as it appears, as Alberta is required to increase its industrial carbon taxes by April 2026 in exchange for a pipeline that might not materialize until 2040.

The agreement is intended to create the conditions for a new oil pipeline to be constructed from Alberta to the B.C. coast by exempting the province from several federal environmental regulations.

While many people in Alberta’s political class are celebrating the province’s new deal with Ottawa, casting it as the long-awaited opening to finally move a million barrels a day to the West Coast, Ezra remains skeptical.

He asked the premier about Alberta's requirements in the agreement and the feasibility of actually constructing a new pipeline in the near future during a press conference in Calgary on Thursday.

The deal hinges on private investment, and so far, no private partner exists. That’s hardly surprising in a country where carbon taxes climb, regulations multiply and companies increasingly choose the United States or even less stable jurisdictions over Canada.

Just look at Nutrien: instead of exporting through B.C., it’s building a port in Washington State. That says everything.

Alberta being required to increase its carbon taxes upfront is a massive concession to a federal government led by Mark Carney, a man who spent more than a decade pushing global “net-zero” financial pressure on oil and gas. Has he truly changed his tune?

There’s no question Premier Danielle Smith has secured more than her predecessor ever could. But as Ezra notes, this is only a promise of a promise.

