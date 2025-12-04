'I'm very concerned': Kris Sims issues warning over Alberta's new energy deal with feds

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Kris Sims shared her thoughts on Alberta's new agreement with the federal government to 'support' the construction of an oil pipeline to the B.C. coast.

The new memorandum of understanding provides Alberta with exemptions from certain federal environmental regulations and assures the province it will have the 'support' of the federal government if a private company launches a new pipeline project.

Critics of the new agreement — including Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant — point out that while a new pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast may not materialize until 2040, the deal requires Alberta to increase its industrial carbon taxes by April of 2026.

Sims described some of her concerns with the new deal. "I'm concerned that the devil's in the details here," she said.

"And one of the big details is what Prime Minister Mark Carney stomped out and said to all the media cameras that were waiting for him right after he signed, and that's where he said basically that 'oh yeah, that carbon tax that's here in Alberta, that's going to be six times higher.' Thanks very much," Sims continued.

Citing economist Jack Mintz, Sims went on to condemn the deal for its potential to drastically increase the cost of producing a barrel of oil.

"He was really raising the alarm bell, Dr. Mintz was, saying if they layer on all of these carbon taxes, and all of these complicated carbon credit systems with the sequestration and all this stuff, that it would make the production of a barrel of oil much more expensive," she said.

"He said all combined, it could be as high as US $10 extra per barrel. And for folks who are listening from outside of Alberta, that's a huge hit. If you suddenly make the production by ten bucks a barrel US higher, here in Alberta, that kind of prices us out of the market," Sims continued.

Despite Danielle Smith still appearing to maintain strong support among United Conservative Party members, it was clear at the party's annual convention over the weekend that some members are questioning the recent agreement with the Carney Liberals.