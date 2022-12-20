‘I saved lives’: Pastor Artur Pawlowski and Ezra Levant discuss ‘crazy’ government overreach during pandemic

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Pastor Artur Pawlowski joined Ezra Levant to discuss his legal battle with the Alberta government throughout the pandemic and beyond.

Despite offering critical services to some of Calgary's most vulnerable residents, Pastor Pawlowski has been facing up against the wrath of law enforcement for his refusal to kowtow to the government's strict Covid-19 measures.

As stated by Pastor Pawlowski, "There are laws in the province of Alberta that state that giving free goods and services are prohibited by law...so if I give you a Bible or a gospel track on the streets of Calgary or Edmonton or anywhere within the province of Alberta, I'm actually committing a crime."

"If I give a sandwich to a dying child on the streets of Calgary, I am committing a crime. Those are laws in the books, like it's shocking. When I share that to the public, they don't want to believe me. They don't want to believe that the government can become so evil that it would criminalize someone who actually feeds the poor and saves lives," added Pastor Pawlowski.

