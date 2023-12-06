'I think he's afraid': Pro-Israel demonstrators condemn Trudeau's absence from rally

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reported from the pro-Israel rally in Ottawa and spoke with attendees about Prime Minister Trudeau's decision not to attend the event.

Speaking about the prime minister's absence from the demonstration, one rallygoer said, "I think he's afraid to. He's more beholden to certain segments of his party, particularly his cabinet."

"What people don't realize is that his transportation minister, Omar Alghabra, was at a very pro-Palestinian rally in Mississauga, in Toronto, and lets just say there was a lot of vitriol that was decidedly antisemitic and anti-Jewish," added the man.

Thousands here at the “rally for the Jewish people” on Parliament Hill. Trudeau, who is just up the street, refuses to attend. https://t.co/4B8Tj58QHy. pic.twitter.com/xyLKyV5pNw — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 4, 2023

A woman at the rally spoke about Trudeau, saying, "I think he has been very incoherent in terms of his positioning. He has not come out and shown the Jewish community that he stands against terrorism, against the evil that we see happening in Canada and around the world."

She added, "I don't feel that he's been loud enough. I don't feel that he's taken enough actions to counter the rise in antisemitism."

