'I think there's a crisis on now': Ezra Levant on increasing left-wing extremism
"I have become numb to threats of violence from the left because it's just always there," says Ezra.
On Monday's live stream, Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the concerning rise of left-wing extremism in Canada and the U.S. following the horrific assassination of influential conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Kirk was tragically shot and killed last Wednesday while speaking to over 3,000 people at an event taking place at Utah Valley University. The horrific incident comes amidst an increase in political violence in the U.S. in recent years.
Ezra pointed out how in Canada, former NDP MP Charlie Angus was recently using provocative language and reportedly sharing pictures of baseball bats while speaking about a counter-protest to a pro-Canada rally in Toronto.
"Charlie Angus was promoting a violent response that included Charlie Angus showing the images of baseball bats. Imagine, that," he said.
The Rebel News publisher also described how occasionally violent, far-left protesters and groups have essentially turned into the 'street teams' of the Liberals and NDP in Canada.
"Antifa is the street gang, the foot soldiers of the NDP, of the Liberals. And it has been normalized and internalized in the left. And I think there's a crisis on now," he said.
On Saturday in Toronto at Christie Pits Park, a far-left demonstrator reportedly attacked a peaceful pro-Canada demonstrator, and was taken into custody by police.
Livestream Clips
Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!https://www.rebelnews.com/live
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-15 19:33:36 -0400We must rise above this leftist terror. Just showing up at a vigil is effective at showing that hateful minority that they’re out of step with ordinary folks.