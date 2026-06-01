'I thought we were doing better than the U.S.': Canadians react to recession news

CTV News took to the streets to ask Canadians about the so-called “technical recession” — and their responses were telling.

“I’m surprised; I thought we were doing better than the U.S., anyways,” said one man. “I would expect them to be in a recession.”

Witness the average Canadian at the beginning of this clip. This is how uninformed they are.



He was under the belief that the U.S. was doing worse than Canada. Now why would that be?



Our media & politicians have presented a false reality to the population. pic.twitter.com/hpUVCySVW9 — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) May 30, 2026

On Monday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to what she described as the average, uninformed, CBC-watching Canadian.

“Why did you think that?” asked Sheila. “Because you don’t like Donald Trump? … Because your feelings about him should dictate how well he is at his job?”

In reality, Canada is indeed in a recession, its GDP having shrunk for two consecutive quarters. America’s GDP, on the other hand, grew by 1.6% in the first quarter of 2026.

Canada’s unemployment rate is nearly twice that of the U.S., at approximately 7% and 4.3% respectively. The SNP 500 has increased by 25.3% since Donald Trump took office.

“Thank you, CBC, for misinforming the population. This is how the Liberals keep getting majorities,” said Sheila.