'I was only 14': Teen describes ordeal at centre of Irish free speech case

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra tuned in from Bray, Ireland, where the state put a man in the dock for a tweet about what a migrant did on a public bus.

Kirk Loco's trial heard a full day of evidence in Bray on Oct. 23. He is charged with spreading false news online over a tweet about a migrant man who exposed himself to young women on a double-decker bus. On Thursday, Loco is due to take the stand, the court will hear final arguments, and the judge is expected to give a verdict.

The key witness was a girl who was 14 at the time. She was on the bus when a refugee pulled his pants down and groped another girl, and blocked her from getting off. The migrant himself testified to parts of the conduct and gave excuses for why his belt was undone and his pants sat low. The bus driver pulled over and went upstairs to step in. He told the court he had seen something like it maybe five times in 30 years of driving.

But the migrant is not on trial. Loco is, for talking about what happened. In court, police and the prosecutor kept referring to "the victim" and to "vulnerable people." Both phrases referred to the migrant, not to the teenage girls who were harassed by him.

Ezra was in court listening to the testimony. The girl was a "credible, powerful, plainspoken, honest witness." The prosecution went after her credibility anyway. Counsel argued that the man had not actually exposed his genitals, only pubic hair, and questioned her closely about what she had seen of his belt and clothing.

The hardest push in the courtroom was aimed at discrediting the girl, who had been afraid of being groped on public transport.

Outside the court, the young woman agreed to an interview on the condition that she not be named and that her face be blurred. She said she had boarded a double-decker bus after visiting a friend, paid her fare and gone upstairs. About ten minutes later, a woman warned her that a man on the bus was exposing himself. She stayed in her seat at first, then moved toward the back to sit with friends. The man looked intoxicated and disorderly. His pants were not all the way down, but from where she sat, his belt looked undone. In court, the prosecutor challenged her hard on whether she had seen genitals or only pubic hair. Her mother later testified that her daughter was physically shaking when she got off the bus.

She agreed that some migrants have arrived from places where women are not treated as equals and do not respect women as they should.

"I could say I'm getting a little bit worried. I don't think that all migrants are bad. It's just the ones that come and disrespect our country and our people when our government is trying to help them," she said. "This guy... he came from a place where women are not treated well, where women don't have freedom."

As the evidence was laid out in Bray, Loco's tweet looked less like false news than a report of events that witnesses, and even the migrant himself, had partly confirmed.

The migrant was a sex pest. The police were far worse: it was their job to protect young women, and instead they tried to destroy the credibility of the girls who complained.

Support for the free-speech fight is being directed to IrishFreeSpeech.com.