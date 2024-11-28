Canadians should be 'concerned': American offers warning on Canada's border - Part 2

On November 25, Donald Trump announced that his first executive order on January 20 will be to impose a 25% tariff on all goods entering the United States from Canada and Mexico if they do not address border issues related to drugs and human trafficking.

During four days of investigation at the northern border—specifically along the stretch of land between the province of Quebec and the Swanton sector, including New York State—Lincoln Jay and Alexa Lavoie spoke with many residents.

One of them, Allan, who owns a local farm, explained what he has witnessed on his property: abandoned cars, clothing, garbage, and all kinds of belongings discarded by illegal aliens crossing the border.

Allan stated: “If I were a Canadian citizen, I would be really concerned,” noting that illegal activities are increasing.

He warned that Donald Trump’s imminent threat of mass deportations might inevitably lead to more illegal crossings into Canada, which currently has limited resources to guard the border.

Other residents were too scared to speak on camera, mentioning that the people involved in these activities are dangerous. Don’t miss the third episode at GuardTheBorder.com.

