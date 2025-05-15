'If we're going to play the independence game, we play to win': Derek Fildebrandt on Alberta separatism

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Derek Fildebrandt from the Western Standard discussed Alberta's rising independence movement as separatist sentiment heats up following another Liberal victory in the federal election.

Fildebrandt explained that while some people in the province want to use the idea of independence simply as a tool in negotiations with the federal government, he doesn't believe in that approach.

"Some in Alberta want to use it as leverage, I think that's a failing strategy. If we're going to play the independence game, we play to win because we want an independent country," he said.

The Western Standard publisher also discussed whether he sees Alberta's current independence movement as "revolutionary."

"I think if we do achieve independence, then retroactively we get to call this a revolutionary period. If we don't, then perhaps not," he said.

Fildebrandt went on: "But Alberta and Saskatchewan — there is something very different happening right now. And no one's talking about a radically new form of government, it's in large measure keeping our form of government, keeping our institutions, but decentralizing them from a distant imperial government in Ottawa and repatriating the constitution to a local level."

Shortly after the federal election, Premier Danielle Smith opened the door to potential independence my lowering the petition threshold for citizen-led referendums, including on separation.