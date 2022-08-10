'If you disagree, they'll try to ruin your life': University of Toronto students speak about vaccine booster mandate
Rebel News spoke with students from the University of Toronto to get their perspectives on the school's vaccine mandate for those living in residence.
After the University of Toronto mandated a third 'booster' shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for on-campus residents, Rebel News quickly began investigating the matter. What was particularly peculiar about the mandate is that students who attend class but do not live on residence are not required to have a third vaccination. Conceivably, this will result in unvaccinated and unvaccinated students sharing a classroom.
We reached out to the University of Toronto regarding this seemingly contradictory stance, however as of this writing, there has been no reply.
Rebel News' Andrew Chapados descended upon the University of Toronto's downtown campus to ask students and the surrounding public whether or not they think it is fair for such a mandate to exist. As well, Chapados asked about the research deal the university struck with vaccine manufacturer Moderna in April of 2022, and whether or not that deal could sway decisions related to the mandate.
An overwhelming majority agreed that the mandate need not be forced, despite most aligning with the idea that the vaccine efficacy rate is high.
Rebel News has contacted the registered Canadian charity and civil society organization The Democracy Fund (TDF) to fight back against these coercive mandates. Go to www.NoForcedBoosters.com to learn more.
