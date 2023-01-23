India's CNN tells Rebel News' Yemini his questions to Albert Bourla sparked international debate

E-transfer (Canada):

"I'm used to being either the most hated or the most loved person in the room": Rebel News' Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) speaks to News18's @ShivaniGupta_5 on grilling Pfizer CEO in #Davos



Full interview: https://t.co/aTQAOXzQV6#PfizerCEO #AviYemini pic.twitter.com/YMINokiGHA — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 23, 2023

Avi Yemini was part of the recently returned international team of Rebel News journalists deployed to the Swiss resort town that is transformed annually into a playground for the world's elites at the World Economic Forum Meetings.

🚨WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant and I spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.



Full story: https://t.co/wHl204orrX



SUPPORT: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/c3STW8EGH3 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 18, 2023

The pharma-bro CEO Alberta Bourla dodged 29 questions from Rebel reporters in a video that has now gone internationally viral.

A clip of Rebel News journalists Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini putting the tough questions to Pfizer CEO Alberta Bourla aired on Jesse Watters Fox News.



More of our coverage at https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD pic.twitter.com/k50XUCbNVi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2023

To see and support the independent journalism of the Rebel News WEF team, please visit www.WEFreports.com.