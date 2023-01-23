India's CNN tells Rebel News' Yemini his questions to Albert Bourla sparked international debate
'I'm used to being either the most hated or the most loved person in the room,' Rebel News' Australian-based reporter told India's News18 Shivani Gupta on his grilling of Pfizer's CEO in Davos.
"I'm used to being either the most hated or the most loved person in the room": Rebel News' Avi Yemini speaks to News18's on grilling Pfizer CEO in Davos
Full interview: https://t.co/aTQAOXzQV6#PfizerCEO #AviYemini pic.twitter.com/YMINokiGHA
Avi Yemini was part of the recently returned international team of Rebel News journalists deployed to the Swiss resort town that is transformed annually into a playground for the world's elites at the World Economic Forum Meetings.
Watch what happened when Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos.
We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.
Full story: https://t.co/wHl204orrX
SUPPORT: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/c3STW8EGH3
The pharma-bro CEO Alberta Bourla dodged 29 questions from Rebel reporters in a video that has now gone internationally viral.
A clip of Rebel News journalists Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini putting the tough questions to Pfizer CEO Alberta Bourla aired on Jesse Watters Fox News.
More of our coverage at https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD pic.twitter.com/k50XUCbNVi
To see and support the independent journalism of the Rebel News WEF team, please visit www.WEFreports.com.
