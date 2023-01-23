India's CNN tells Rebel News' Yemini his questions to Albert Bourla sparked international debate

'I'm used to being either the most hated or the most loved person in the room,' Rebel News' Australian-based reporter told India's News18 Shivani Gupta on his grilling of Pfizer's CEO in Davos.

Avi Yemini was part of the recently returned international team of Rebel News journalists deployed to the Swiss resort town that is transformed annually into a playground for the world's elites at the World Economic Forum Meetings.

The pharma-bro CEO Alberta Bourla dodged 29 questions from Rebel reporters in a video that has now gone internationally viral.

Switzerland News Analysis
