'Is it true that there are 'no enemies to the right'?': Ezra Levant breaks down the 'woke right'

Yesterday on The Ezra Levant Show, fittingly held on Halloween, Ezra addressed the alarming rise of antisemitism within America's 'conservative' movement.

Tucker Carlson, who has in recent years adopted anti-Christian Zionist views, recently conducted a shockingly gentle interview with Nick Fuentes, a prominent online neo-Nazi provocateur, who supports Stalin and Democrats, opposes Trump, and routinely targets Jews and Black people. Carlson’s treatment of Fuentes contrasted sharply with his harsh interview of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz earlier this year.

The Tucker-Fuentes collaboration spotlights the "woke right" phenomenon, prompting questions about the conservative movement's tolerance for its radical fringes.

“Will [the conservative movement] abide our version of the crazies on the left?” asked Ezra. “The Democrats have given the power and energy in their party to the woke extremists… Will the Republicans do the same thing? Will they say, ‘We have to accept this; no enemies to the right'?”