‘It just exploded’: Rebel’s Matt Brevner weighs in on Kamloops discovery and new documentary called ‘The Buried Truth’

On yesterday's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila was joined by Rebel's Matt Brevner to discuss the discovery at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in 2021 as well as the subsequent reaction from the media, politicians, and anti-Christian activists.

Matt also spoke about Rebel's new documentary, 'Kamloops: The Buried Truth,' which dives deeper into the allegations of a mass grave being discovered at the site.

As stated by Matt, "Because people were so tense and pent-up, and stuck at home and afraid for their lives because of the pandemic, and people of colour were being told that they were being basically brutalized on the street because of the George Floyd killing and all of that stuff, there was this pent-up powder keg of energy, you know, underpinned by this anti-Christian, anti-Anglo, anti-colonial energy and it just exploded."

Speaking about Rebel's new documentary, Matt said, "I do want the viewers and our followers to know that this isn't a 'let's bash the Kamloops thing.' It's what do we know? Which is actually very little, and what does that mean now? And I think it's important that we view things through that skeptical lens, but also not be overly-skeptical so that it's not sensitive to the actual damage that has been done."

