'It looks like the Islamic Republic of Iran is about to fall': Dr. Daniel Pipes

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, founder of the Middle East Forum, Dr. Daniel Pipes, shared his thoughts on the ongoing uprising in Iran and President Trump's potential response.

Dr. Pipes noted the Iranian regime's increasingly brutal tactics used to clamp down on unrest and reacted to President Trump's comments on the situation.

"The number of deaths is going up substantially. The regime is using its other means, such as control of the internet, the electricity, to try and control the protests, the rebellion, the revolt, the revolution," he said.

"The United States is evolving in directions that are somewhat unpredictable. As you mentioned, troops are being moved to the region. The president has cancelled prospective meetings with the Iranian regime. He has spoken very ferociously about the end of the regime," Dr. Pipes continued.

The Middle East Forum founder forecasted that the Iranian regime's days are numbered, and that the revolutionary protests will ultimately succeed in toppling Ayatollah Khamenei.

"I would say, after close to half a century, it looks like the Islamic Republic of Iran is about to fall. I think the chances are well over 50% that it's going to fall," he said.

"Besides the revolutionary activity is a harrowing economic circumstance ... water is in short supply. People are turning on their taps and finding a hiss and no water. This will drive people onto the streets, this will drive people to say 'down with the dictator, down with Khamenei,'" Dr. Pipes added.

Since the nationwide protests in Iran began on December 28, 2025, human rights groups are estimating that approximately 2,500 demonstrators have been murdered by the regime. President Trump recently urged protesters to continue taking to the streets, hinting that "help" is on its way.

