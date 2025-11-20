'It's a drug house': Kamloops Mayor slams B.C.'s 'safe' injection sites after business ransacked

While B.C.’s Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender dismisses concerns voiced by critics of the province’s failed “safer drug” policies as colonial racism that’s “stigmatizing drug users,” Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson says the reality on Victoria Drive West tells a very different story.

In today’s report, I walk through the wreckage of Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s once-thriving auto business, Tru Market, now repeatedly ransacked since a safe-injection site and other low-barrier addiction facilities were placed in the area.

According to the mayor, the BC Housing building across from his business was originally pitched to the community as a shelter for abused women and children, a proposal he and residents supported. But over the years, more facilities were quietly added, including what he describes as a “safe injection” site.

The results, he says, have been devastating.

"We just had four deaths here in the last little while and we’ve gotta get a handle on it,” said Mayor Hamer-Jackson.

The mayor believes these sites are chronically understaffed, leaving people struggling with mental health and addiction issues completely underserved and leaving surrounding businesses in chaos.

“To me it’s a drug house. It’s had nothing but crime,” he told Rebel News.

In 2020 alone, Jackson filed over 90 police reports.

Since then, his previously successful TRU Market Auto business has endured arson attempts, repeated break-ins, vandalism, theft, squatters, power lines cut, and plumbing ripped out, leaving a putrid stench.

The mayor says this isn’t just about his shop, as dozens of businesses across Kamloops are suffering the same fate, all while the province insists these sites are “safe” for the community.

“They need to do an audit. All I’m asking is for them to do what they said they were going to do,” he said.

What he wants is simple: recovery-focused housing, real wrap-around services, and a provincial government willing to admit that its “safer supply” and injection-site agenda is a dangerous misnomer, one that’s leaving neighbourhoods gutted and people dead.