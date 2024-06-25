‘It’s a message for Trudeau!’: Torontonians react to shocking Conservative win
Rebel News took to the street to ask Torontonians if they were surprised by the Toronto-St. Paul's election result, why they think the seat flipped, and whether or not Trudeau should resign.
Last night’s Toronto-St Paul's byelection results saw a shocking upset, with Conservatives taking over the midtown Toronto riding for the first time in over 30 years.
Conservative Don Stewart won the race against Liberal Leslie Church by a slim 590 votes. The election was held as a result of longtime Liberal incumbent Carolyn Bennett stepping down to become Canada’s ambassador for Denmark.
The results came as a surprise to many, as Toronto-St Paul's has been a known Liberal stronghold previously held by the party since 1993. The Conservatives haven’t won a seat in urban Toronto since the 2011 federal election.
Congratulations to Common Sense Conservative candidate, @donstewartTO, on a shocking upset in Toronto-St. Paul’s, where people voted to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) June 25, 2024
Here is the verdict: Trudeau can’t go on like this. He must call a carbon tax… pic.twitter.com/72n6c2h9jC
This major visible loss of the Liberal voting base led to many calling for Justin Trudeau’s resignation as leader of the party, including Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.
However, as confirmed by both the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau has refused to step down.
Rebel News took to the street by Leslie Church’s office in midtown Toronto to ask locals if they were surprised by the election results, why they think the seat flipped, and whether or not Trudeau should resign as a result.
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland says Justin Trudeau will not resign despite the embarrassing loss of a Liberal stronghold in a Toronto byelection last night.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 25, 2024
Freeland insists the PM is committed to leading the Liberals into the next election.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/ert6UzcfGa
