‘It’s a message for Trudeau!’: Torontonians react to shocking Conservative win

Last night’s Toronto-St Paul's byelection results saw a shocking upset, with Conservatives taking over the midtown Toronto riding for the first time in over 30 years.

Conservative Don Stewart won the race against Liberal Leslie Church by a slim 590 votes. The election was held as a result of longtime Liberal incumbent Carolyn Bennett stepping down to become Canada’s ambassador for Denmark.

The results came as a surprise to many, as Toronto-St Paul's has been a known Liberal stronghold previously held by the party since 1993. The Conservatives haven’t won a seat in urban Toronto since the 2011 federal election.

Congratulations to Common Sense Conservative candidate, @donstewartTO, on a shocking upset in Toronto-St. Paul’s, where people voted to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime.



Here is the verdict: Trudeau can’t go on like this. He must call a carbon tax… pic.twitter.com/72n6c2h9jC — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) June 25, 2024

This major visible loss of the Liberal voting base led to many calling for Justin Trudeau’s resignation as leader of the party, including Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

However, as confirmed by both the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau has refused to step down.

Rebel News took to the street by Leslie Church’s office in midtown Toronto to ask locals if they were surprised by the election results, why they think the seat flipped, and whether or not Trudeau should resign as a result.