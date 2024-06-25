‘It’s a message for Trudeau!’: Torontonians react to shocking Conservative win

Rebel News took to the street to ask Torontonians if they were surprised by the Toronto-St. Paul's election result, why they think the seat flipped, and whether or not Trudeau should resign.

  • By Sarah Stock
  • June 25, 2024
  • News Analysis

Last night’s Toronto-St Paul's byelection results saw a shocking upset, with Conservatives taking over the midtown Toronto riding for the first time in over 30 years.

Conservative Don Stewart won the race against Liberal Leslie Church by a slim 590 votes. The election was held as a result of longtime Liberal incumbent Carolyn Bennett stepping down to become Canada’s ambassador for Denmark.

The results came as a surprise to many, as Toronto-St Paul's has been a known Liberal stronghold previously held by the party since 1993. The Conservatives haven’t won a seat in urban Toronto since the 2011 federal election.

This major visible loss of the Liberal voting base led to many calling for Justin Trudeau’s resignation as leader of the party, including Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

However, as confirmed by both the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau has refused to step down.

Rebel News took to the street by Leslie Church’s office in midtown Toronto to ask locals if they were surprised by the election results, why they think the seat flipped, and whether or not Trudeau should resign as a result.

